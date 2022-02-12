Paratransit Service | Masks Not Required In 214 | Postal Fight
Masks Recommended, Not Required In District 214
The change in policy, effective Monday, follows last week's ruling by a judge in Sangamon County that voids emergency rules adopted in 2021.
New Countywide Paratransit Service Anticipated To Launch in May
Ride Lake County will provide borderless countywide paratransit service for seniors age 60+ and people with disabilities.
Village Hall Lobby Reopens to Public Monday
Buffalo Grove Village Hall closed to the public last month due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Schaumburg Man Charged With Dissemination Of Child Pornography
The 24-year-old is accused of sharing several sexually explicit images and videos of children under the age of 13 through social media apps.
Students Hear Gunshots While Waiting For Bus In Mount Prospect
Police said one of the students saw the driver of a car possibly holding a handgun out the window during the Wednesday morning incident.
POLICE REPORTS
