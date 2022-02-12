Paratransit Service | Masks Not Required In 214 | Postal Fight

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Buffalo Grove and beyond.

The change in policy, effective Monday, follows last week's ruling by a judge in Sangamon County that voids emergency rules adopted in 2021.



Ride Lake County will provide borderless countywide paratransit service for seniors age 60+ and people with disabilities.

This beautiful Buffalo Grove-area estate, built in 1990, is up for sale.

Buffalo Grove Village Hall closed to the public last month due to rising COVID-19 cases.

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

The 24-year-old is accused of sharing several sexually explicit images and videos of children under the age of 13 through social media apps.

Police said one of the students saw the driver of a car possibly holding a handgun out the window during the Wednesday morning incident.





POLICE REPORTS

