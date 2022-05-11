Paratroopers released a video of how the downed "Crocodile" of the invaders is on fire

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWEDNESDAY, 11 MAY, 2022, 11:51 AM

Mi-24. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO

Ukrainian paratroopers note that the Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter, shot down on 10 May, is already the 15th on their account.

Source: Press Centre of the Command of The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces (DShV)

Details: In total, the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces have already shot down fifteen of the oddupiers’ helicopters during the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

On 10  May, in one of the mission areas, the air defence unit of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter from the Stinger MANPADS.

The video shows how the "Crocodile" of the Russian occupying forces is burning.

What preceded it: On 10 May, the air defence system of Ukraine destroyed 5 Russian occupying forces targets: 4 UAVs and a helicopter.

