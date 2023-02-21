Paratroopers show how they repelled night assault of occupiers near Marinka

The Russian occupiers tried to assault the positions of the Ukrainian paratroopers near the city of Marinka at night – they lost people and equipment and retreated.

Source: Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russian troops managed to storm the positions of the paratroopers of the 79th Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A convoy of four units of equipment, consisting of a tank and three infantry fighting vehicles, unexpectedly began rapid movement in the middle of the night in the direction of the forward edge of the Ukrainian defence forces.

The paratroopers report that the Russians tried to catch them by surprise this way, but intelligence detected the occupiers in time and the fighters took on the battle.

One Russian BMP-2 ran into a mine and could not continue moving due to damage. When another infantry fighting vehicle approached it to evacuate the landing party, it was destroyed by a shot from a Javelin anti-tank system.

The footage shows how the ammunition detonated and the turret of the combat vehicle was torn off. Russia's damaged BMP-2 was finished off with accurate shots from a grenade launcher.

The occupiers retreated, losing two units of equipment together with the landing party.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!