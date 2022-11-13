Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. The US$66m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$39m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$87m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Pardes Biosciences' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Pardes Biosciences, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$408m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 80% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Pardes Biosciences' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Pardes Biosciences currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

