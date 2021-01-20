Trump's pardon blitz keeps ex-Google exec out of prison

FILE - This Sept. 24, 2019 photo shows former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, right, in front of his attorney, Miles Ehrlich, outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco. President Donald Trump has pardoned Levandowski, who plead guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. Levandowski was among the more than 140 people included in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)
MICHAEL LIEDTKE

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A long-running Silicon Valley soap opera took an unexpected twist on Wednesday after outgoing President Donald Trump pardoned a former Google engineer for stealing self-driving car secrets shortly before joining Uber.

Trump's surprise pardon of Anthony Levandowski enables him to avoid serving an 18-month sentence in federal prison that U.S. District Judge William Alsup left no doubt last summer he believed was warranted.

“This is the biggest trade secret crime I have ever seen,” Alsup said. “This was not small. This was massive in scale.”

Levandowski pled guilty to heisting some of Google's breakthroughs in self-driving cars before he left the company in 2016 and later joined Uber to help the ride-hailing service build its own robotic vehicles.

In a statement about Levandowski’s pardon, the Trump administration cited other comments that Alsup made about the engineers brilliant mind. “Mr. Levandowski has paid a significant price for his actions and plans to devote his talents to advance the public good,” the statement said.

While in office, Trump railed against China's alleged theft of technology developed in the U.S. as one of the main reasons for his administration's trade war with that county.

Levandowski didn't land in prison after his sentencing last year. Alsup delayed his sentence during the pandemic to reduce Levandowski's chances of becoming infected with COVID-19. A hearing on the timing of Levandowski's prison sentence had been scheduled for Feb. 9.

In a twee t, Levandowski thanked Trump and everyone who supported his cause.

The Trump administration cited the support 13 people as a major influence for granting the pardon. The group pushing for the pardon included three of Levandowski’s attorneys in his criminal case, as well as Peter Thiel, a PayPal co-founder. Thiel ranks among the most influential investors in the tech industry and was a prominent supporter of Trump who spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Trump also called out five other people who either work closely with Thiel or have run startups that received investments from Thiel's various funds.

That group consists of: Blake Masters, who co-wrote a book with Thiel and serves as chief operating officer of Thiel Capital; Trae Stephens, a partner at Thiel’s Founders Fund and who on Trump’s transition team after his 2016 election; Palmer Luckey, the co-founder of virtual reality startup, Oculus, that was backed by Thiel before it was sold to Facebook; Ryan Petersen, CEP of Flexport, another tech firm backed by Thiel; and James Proud, who also once ran a tech firm called Hello backed by Thiel.

Neither Thiel nor Stephens responded to a message left for them at the Founders Fund. Masters and Petersen didn’t immediate respond to a request for comment about their reasons for supporting Levandowski’s pardon. Efforts to reach Proud were unsuccessful.

The three Levandowski lawyers who lobbied for his pardon — Miles Ehrlich, James Ramsey and Amy Craig — have been trying to collect on a $5 million bill that they say Levandowski still owes their firm, according to court documents. Levandowski filed for bankruptcy last March after being ordered to pay Google $179 million as part of an arbitration dispute surrounding bonuses paid to him before he left the company.

The lawyers had been seeking to claim $1.5 million that had been held in a trust account, but a bankruptcy judge denied that request last year.

Now that Levandowski won’t be in prison, he may be able to get another job in the tech industry that would help him pay his lawyers. Ehrlich, Ramsey and Craig didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about their support for a Levandowski pardon or the money owed by their client.

Besides resulting in criminal charges, Levandowski's skullduggery also was at the heart of a high-stakes lawsuit filed against Uber by Waymo, a spinoff born from Google's work on robotic vehicles.

Uber denied ever using the technology that Levandowski took from Google. But the ride-hailing service wound up paying $245 million to settle the case a few days into a high-profile trial that saw its former CEO Travis Kalanick take the witness stand to discuss his friendship with Levandowski.

The two men grew so close that Uber paid $680 million in 2016 to acquire a self-driving truck company called Otto that Levandowski started after leaving Google. Kalanick then appointed Levandowski to oversee Uber's self-driving car division before firing him in 2017.

Uber sold its self-driving car division late last year to Aurora, a Silicon Valley startup run by another former Google engineer, Chris Urmson, who once worked with Levandowski.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Trump's health care plan is delayed again — forever

    With Joe Biden sworn in as president, the long wait for Donald Trump’s health care plan is now officially over. If he ever had one, no one ever saw it. 

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Michelle Obama hugs Joe Biden’s grandchildren as she arrives at inauguration

    Former first lady seemed delighted to greet members of the Biden family

  • Trump spends first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

    Donald Trump spent his first night as a private citizen settling into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has reportedly already begun preparing for his upcoming impeachment hearing. Mr Trump’s final engagement in Washington DC as president was attending his farewell at Joint Base Andrews in DC, which was attended only by some 250 of his most loyal aides and supporters. Notably absent were close White House aides and his own vice president Mike Pence. The former president then left for Florida as President Joe Biden was being sworn in, where he received a much warmer welcome. Supporters lined Mr Trump’s route to Mar-a-Lago, waving “Trump 2020” flags and signs reading “welcome home!”, while others screamed “I love you” as his motorcade drove past. Some still refused to accept the results of the election.

  • British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment

    A British prosecutor hired by the Hong Kong government to lead a case against democracy activists has pulled out after coming under pressure in Britain including 'disgraceful' comments by its foreign minister, city authorities said on Wednesday. David Perry, a Queen's Counsel, was due to lead the case against tabloid media magnate Jimmy Lai and several others, including veteran democracy activists Martin Lee and Margaret Ng. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice noted "growing pressure and criticism" of Perry in Britain for taking the case, adding in a statement that he had "concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine" and "indicated that the trial should proceed without him".

  • Trump Pardons Vietnam Ace, TOPGUN Navy Legend Who Took Bribes

    Former California Rep. Randall "Duke" Cunningham was convicted of taking bribes from defense contractors.

  • Trump news: Romney attacks former president as children get secret service protection

    Follow the latest updates as four-year term ends with flurry of pardons

  • India starts supplying COVID-19 shots to neighboring nations

    India began supplying coronavirus vaccines to its neighboring countries on Wednesday, as the world’s largest vaccine making nation strikes a balance between maintaining enough doses to inoculate its own people and helping developing countries without the capacity to produce their own shots. India's Foreign Ministry said the country would send 150,000 shots of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, manufactured locally by Serum Institute of India, to Bhutan and 100,000 shots to the Maldives on Wednesday. India's ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said Wednesday that New Delhi would supply Nepal with 1 million doses free of charge, with the first to arrive as early as Thursday.

  • Biden lawyers remind Kamala Harris' niece that she can't profit off aunt's name

    Biden's transition team lawyers have reminded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, that she can't profit off her famous aunt's image, after she unveiled a collaboration between her company and Beats By Dre.Why it matters: Following Republican attacks, President-elect Joe Biden pledged that neither his family nor Harris' would profit from their service as president and vice president. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * While Meena Harris did nothing illegal, it underscored the challenge of keeping relatives in line, and of adhering to the higher ethical standards that the incoming administration has pledged.The backdrop: The specially curated products come in a black box and include a black hoodie emblazoned with the word AMBITIOUS on the front; a Bluetooth speaker with the word PHENOMENAL across it; and the over-ear headphones. * Ambitious refers to the criticism some leveled against Harris — who was a first-term senator — as Biden weighed a variety of female candidates to be his running mate. * Phenomenal is a female-powered lifestyle brand of which Meena Harris is CEO.The spine connecting the two earpieces reads, "The First But Not The Last," an apparent reference to Kamala Harris' becoming the first female vice president. * While the products are not for sale, they were gifted to influencers and celebrities ahead of the inauguration.The team surrounding the incoming vice president was not made aware of the collaboration in advance, people familiar with the situation told Axios. The lawyers followed up and told Meena Harris that she — like anyone else — cannot profit off of Harris' image or likeness once she becomes vice president. * Meena Harris's team did not respond to a request for comment. * Meena is the daughter of Kamala Harris' sister, Maya.Between the lines: The optics of Meena Harris' business ventures are especially challenging after Democrats spent four years criticizing business deals involving President Trump and his children, and after Biden's public pledge to avoid any influence-peddling. * “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict,” he said last year. * In December, lawyers for the presidential transition team started "drafting new rules for the Biden White House that are likely to be more restrictive than the rules that governed the Obama administration," per the Washington Post. The bottom line: Phenomenal has sold several other items inspired by Kamala Harris since Biden announced her as his running mate. * They include a sweatshirt with "MVP" on it, standing for "Madam Vice President," and another with the phrase "I'm speaking" on the front — a nod to a moment when Kamala Harris complained about being interrupted during a vice-presidential debate. * After Kamala Harris received the "too-ambitious" criticism, her niece created and sold a pink sweatshirt with "AMBITIOUS" written on the front. * “I look at her as another figure in history and someone to be celebrated,” she said of her aunt during an interview with the New York Times.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

    Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by “weak” Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of inciting. “You can’t tell those Republicans from the Democrats!” she scoffed in an interview at her home in Levelland, Texas.

  • Iran’s telecom minister appears before prosecutor, released

    Iran's judiciary released the country's telecom minister on bail Wednesday after he was summoned for prosecution by Iran's general prosecutor, state TV reported. The state media outlet quoted Jamal Hadian, a spokesman for the telecommunications ministry, as saying Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi appeared before a prosecutor Wednesday, was released and had already returned to his office. The office of the general prosecutor had summoned Jahromi for prosecution over his refusal to block Instagram and other foreign social media messaging systems, according to earlier reports.

  • Biden tells appointees 'I will fire you on the spot' for showing disrespect to colleagues

    President Joe Biden issued a warning Wednesday to his appointees that a hostile workplace will not be allowed in his administration.&nbsp;

  • Ashley Biden: 'I will not have job in my father's administration,' unlike Ivanka Trump

    Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley has said she will not have a job in her father's administration, unlike Ivanka Trump, in her first interview since the election. The only child of President-elect Biden and wife Jill, Ashley, a 39-year-old social worker in Delaware, said she instead wanted to use her new platform to ”advocate for social justice and mental health.” “I will not have a job in the administration,” she told NBC's Today Show, in what could be seen as a jibe at the current First Daughter, who, along with husband Jared Kushner, had adviser roles in the White House. “I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are, you know, really important.” Ms Biden, who is married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein, was active in her father's presidential campaign, speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and hosting an event for women in Wisconsin.

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines as targets missed

    India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet targets in the first few days of what the government calls the world's biggest immunisation campaign. The country has so far vaccinated 631,417 frontline workers using two shots manufactured locally, one licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. The drive started on Saturday, with 30 million healthcare and other front-line workers first in the queue, followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

  • Pakistan says test-fire of medium-range missile a success

    Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometers (about 1,700 miles), the military said. The statement didn't say whether the missile was capable of carrying nuclear warheads, although Pakistan has previously said the missile had such a capability. The military did not say where the missile was fired from, but such tests are often conducted by Pakistan in the Arabian sea.

  • 19 Stylish Bar Cabinets to Elevate Your Space in 2021

    Store your stemware and sauvignon blanc in styleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest