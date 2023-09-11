Pardoned father says he was used to ‘silence’ parents from protecting children: Scott Smith

TechCrunch

Mighty Buildings, a startup building tech for prefabricated, ostensibly environmentally-friendly homes, today announced that it raised $52 million in a funding round co-led by Waed Ventures and Bold Capital with participation by Khosla Ventures. The new tranche, which sources familiar with the matter say values the startup at between $300 million and $350 million, brings Mighty Buildings' total raised to $150 million. CEO Scott Gebicke says that it'll be put toward Mighty Buildings' expansion in North America and the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, and supporting the launch of the company's next-gen modular homebuilding kit.