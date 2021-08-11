Pardoned KY man admitted he shot a man to death during robbery, accomplice says

Bill Estep
A Kentucky man accused of killing a drug dealer during a robbery had thought that posing as a police officer during the crime would keep down problems, an accomplice testified.

But the alleged killer, Patrick Baker, told him something went wrong, the accomplice, Christopher Wagner, testified Tuesday at Baker’s federal trial.

“He said ‘I had to shoot him,’ “ Wagner said.

Donald Mills, who dealt in large quantities of pain pills, died in May 2014 when two men burst into his home in Knox County and he was shot in the chest.

Baker, now 43, went on trial this week on a charge of killing Mills during the commission of a drug crime.

His case has been high-profile because then-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned Baker in the crime in 2019, two years after a jury in state court convicted him of reckless homicide in Mills’ death and he was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Members of Baker’s family had held a political fundraiser for Bevin the year before.

Bevin has denied that political contributions played a role in his decision to pardon Baker. He said the evidence was sketchy, though the state Court of Appeals said the evidence was overwhelming.

Federal authorities have looked into the fundraiser, and picked up a case against Baker. The charge in federal court involves a drug crime, which was not an element of the crime in state court.

Another witness in the case, Nathan Wagner, testified Monday that he was a friend of Baker’s and had sold him drugs and used drugs with him.

Baker’s drug addiction “had become a major financial problem” by the spring of 2014, Wagner, who is serving a lengthy prison sentence in a methamphetamine case, testified.

Wagner said Baker approached him with an idea to rob a drug dealer to get pain pills and money, but he “shut it down” and told Baker to go home and get some sleep.

Christopher Wagner, who is not related to Nathan Wagner, also testified he was a friend of Baker’s and used pain pills and meth many times with him.

Baker also raised the idea with him of robbing a drug dealer that he thought would have 1,500 pills and up to $200,000 in cash, Wagner said.

Baker believed the intended target didn’t keep guns at his home, and wouldn’t be able to report being robbed because he was a drug dealer, Wagner testified.

Baker had been to Mills’s house with another man, Elijah Messer, the day before to buy pills, according to other testimony.

Wagner said he first thought Baker wasn’t serious, but soon after, he and Baker put pistols and ski masks in Baker’s Ford F-150 pickup truck, went to buy a pain pill and then went to a Dollar General store in London, where Baker bought toy plastic handcuffs.

“He was wanting to impersonate the cops for the robbery,” Wagner testified. “He didn’t think anything would happen if they thought we was the cops.”

The two then went to the home of Adam Messer in Knox County. Messer’s brother, Elijah, and some other people were there as well.

Several in the group smoked meth, including Baker and Wagner, and Elijah Messer talked at length about robbing the drug dealer, Wagner said.

The plan Wagner understood was that Baker and Messer and he would split any money and drugs they took in the robbery, Wagner said.

Baker had a Google Earth photo of Mills’ mobile home on his iPad, but Messer told him they didn’t need it because he knew the place well, Wagner said.

Wagner said before they left for Mills’ house, Baker covered the shiny toolbox in the bed of his truck with a camouflage tarp. Elijah Messer followed them in another truck driven by Angela Mills, who parked nearby while Baker drove on to Mill’s house. Wagner said.

Wagner said Baker covered the license plate of his truck and then ran up onto Mills’ porch. It was about 5 a.m. and Mills and his family were asleep, according to other testimony.

When Wagner lagged behind, Baker told him to come on and then burst through the door of Mill’s home, Wagner said.

Wagner said he took Mills’ wife, Charlene, to one bedroom, where he watched her, her two sons and a friend of one of the boys who was staying over, letting her go look for an asthma inhaler for one of her sons at one point.

Baker was asking Mills where he kept the money and drugs, and ultimately took him to the master bedroom, Wagner said.

Wagner said he couldn’t see what was going on in the other bedroom, but suddenly heard two shots, and then several more after a pause.

“Panic” was his reaction, Wagner said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Baker seemed agitated when he came out of the bedroom, “slinging” stuff around, Wagner said.

Wagner said when they left shortly after, Baker told him Mills had asked to go to the bathroom while they were in the master bedroom.

Baker said he let Mills go, and Mills pulled a gun and that’s when Baker shot him, Wagner said.

Wagner is serving a sentence for manslaughter and robbery in connection with the crime.

His testimony is scheduled to continue Wednesday.

