Pardoned man accused of another child sex assault

Sep. 23—ST. PETER — A St. Peter man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He has a history of criminal sexual conduct accusations, though he received a pardon following a conviction and a later charge was dismissed.

Jeremy Alan Giefer, 47, was charged again with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A 13-year-old girl reported Giefer invited her over to his new house in St. Peter last month. Soon after she arrived, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. He then sat on her and continued to touch her, a court complaint said. The girl said she fought Giefer and screamed at him to stop but he just laughed at her.

The assault ended when another girl heard the scream and came into the room, the charges said.

The girls locked themselves in a bedroom for the night, during which someone tried to open the door and Giefer sent text messages to the 13-year-old that included "come out" and the shush emoji.

The girls also reported a previous instance in which Giefer repeatedly walked in on them while they used a bathroom.

In 2010 a girl accused Giefer, then of Vernon Center, of repeatedly sexually abusing her over a seven-year-period starting when she was 9 or 10 years old. The charges were later dropped after the girl recanted.

The case garnered headlines around the state because Giefer had been pardoned two years earlier on a statutory rape conviction in 1994. He was 19 years old and impregnated a 14-year-old, those charges said.