Parent of 7-year-old found floating in lake pleads guilty to her murder, DA says

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that on Thursday, September 15, Milan Wash pled guilty to the 2016 murder of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash.

Wash, the biological parent of the victim, called 911 to report her daughter missing on June 30, the day after the child’s body was found floating in Lake Allatoona by a fisherman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DA said Milan Wash is now a transgender woman whose legal name was Michael Wash at the time of indictment.

Investigations by the GBI and East Point Police Department revealed that Wash broke Kamarie’s jaw, which ultimately caused her death inside of their East Point apartment.

After he killed her, he tried covering up her identity by shaving her head and burning the palms of her hands. Wash then dumped her body in the lake.

“A 7-year-old baby girl was brutally abused and murdered by a person who should have been her greatest protector. Wash not only beat Kamarie badly enough to kill her but went to great lengths to cover up the crime. It is an absolute shame that a young life was so violently cut short by a parent,” said Willis.

The cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Wash, Kamarie, and his significant other at the time, LaSharae Davis and their three children all lived together.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said Wash and Davis routinely physically abused Kamarie and withheld food from her.

During the 911, Wash told the operator that his daughter went missing from their home.

“She was last seen here in my house, here this morning or last night. I’m sorry,” Wash said during the call.

Within hours of responding to the family’s apartment, police announced that they were working a homicide case, and were no longer searching for a missing child.

Story continues

Wash pleaded guilty to all nine counts including Murder, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, False Statements, and Concealing the Death of Another.

She has been sentenced to life in prison plus 75 years to serve in confinement consecutive to the life sentence.

The DA said after the sentenced was pronounced, the State withdrew its previously filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: