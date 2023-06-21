Parent accused of threatening school administrator changes plea

Jun. 21—A mother accused of threatening an Evergreen School District administrator last year has pleaded guilty by way of an Alford plea to felony criminal endangerment in Flathead County District Court.

Tifani Marie Curtin, 41, initially faced a felony intimidation charge following the alleged April 28, 2022 disagreement with school employees. Prosecutors amended the charge after Curtin agreed to a deal earlier this year. She changed her plea before Judge Heidi Ulbricht on June 8.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence, but acknowledges a jury likely would find them guilty.

As part of the plea, prosecutors will recommend Curtin receive a two-year deferred sentence to the state Department of Corrections.

After accepting the plea, Ulbricht set sentencing for July 20.

Authorities arrested Curtin after she called the Evergreen Junior High School to let them know she planned on bringing her child $5. Curtin lacked custody of the minor, court documents said, and school employees told her she was barred from the premises and restricted from seeing the child.

"I'm on my way to the school and I'm going to [expletive] kill you," she allegedly replied.

School officials subsequently alerted the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, according to court documents. Deputies found Curtin at a local hospital and arrested her upon discharge, according to court documents.

