Parent allegedly attacks Boston school bus driver in Roxbury with students on board

For the second time in two months a Boston Public School bus driver is allegedly assaulted by a parent on board a Boston School bus, right in front of students.

Boston Police tell Boston 25 that a mother of a student on board the bus attacked the driver, punching him in the stomach, breaking the rear view mirror and then pulling out a knife.

And sources tell Boston 25 she was upset because the bus was late.

The Boston Police are investigating and according to sources Boston 25 has learned they have identified the mother.

Boston Public Schools sent a letter home to parents. It says in part:

“The Trotter School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, has no higher priority than providing a safe, affirming learning environment for our students to thrive. Our buses are considered an extension of the classroom.” - Sarita Thomas Principal

In March, a 70 year old BPS bus driver was allegedly attacked by a parent also in front of school children at the corner of Woodrow and Lyford Streets in Dorchester,

“I saw commotion there that something happen,” said a neighbor.

According to the police incident report the school bus driver was repeatedly punched in the face and suffered injuries to his left eye and his lower lip.

The school bus driver told police he did not recognize the parent, but he claimed the man said, “Don’t mess with my kid” before launching his attack.

Parents then as now worried this violence taking place in front of their kids

“I really feel bad about the kids watching this happen. Children seeing the violence is disturbing.” said a neighbor.

