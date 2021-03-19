Parent alleges threats involving students at Westmont Hilltop elementary; district, police investigating
Mar. 19—Dan McNulty, a parent of four Westmont Hilltop School District students, said he is upset with the district's response regarding alleged threats made toward his sixth-grade daughter and a handful of other pupils.
McNulty said a male classmate has been harassing his daughter and others for months.
The incidents ranged from physical to verbal abuse, he said. When the affected students alerted their teacher on Feb. 12, the boy responded by reportedly threatening to bring a knife or gun to school to harm other children, McNulty said.
"No one knows for sure if this student was serious about these threats," he said, "but I think we need to approach it like he was serious with these."
McNulty said he doesn't believe Westmont district officials have handled the situation sufficiently.
McNulty said he and his wife were alerted to the threats a week after his daughter spoke up. He said that then on Feb. 23, they met with Superintendent Thomas Mitchell, elementary Principal Nicole Kuzmiak and a West Hills police officer.
At that gathering, McNulty said, Mitchell told the couple that the district is following an 11-step procedure for handling situations involving threats.
"That's not the answer parents want to hear when their child has been threatened," McNulty said.
Because the incident involves students, Mitchell said he was unable to confirm the allegations to The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday.
However, he did provide a written statement from the district, which reads:
"The School District is not able to comment on any incident specific to a Westmont Hilltop student or any matter that is subject to an ongoing investigation. However, I wish to emphasize that the District takes all allegations relating to student safety, alleged threats, and/or harassment very seriously and adheres to established protocols and procedures for evaluating such matters promptly and thoroughly as soon as they are brought to our attention, to ensure that any safety concern is appropriately resolved.
"In the event that any allegation of a breakdown or other concern regarding reporting structures is substantiated, the district will likewise take any and all corrective action warranted."
McNulty said he hasn't heard much since the February meeting — and he's frustrated.
McNulty said he hasn't been told what will or has happened to the student who was accused of making threats, although the McNultys have pressed charges against the accused student.
West Hills police department would not release much information because the case involves juveniles, but said the investigation is ongoing.
McNulty has decided to remove his daughter and a son from the elementary school. He said Thursday was their last day and they've been enrolled in the PA Cyber School.