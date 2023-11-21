Parent arrested after allegedly bringing a knife to a CMS high school

A parent was arrested after allegedly taking a knife onto the campus of North Mecklenburg High School Tuesday morning, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson said.

The school resource officer “stepped in and the parent was arrested and faces multiple charges,” Sylvia Oben, CMS spokesperson, wrote in an email.

“We do not know the parent’s alleged motives,” Oben wrote.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released the parent’s name, the charges involved or the details of what happened, including whether any students or staff were threatened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.