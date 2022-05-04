Parent arrested after allegedly threatening school administrator

Derrick Perkins, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·2 min read

May 4—A parent faces a felony intimidation charge for allegedly threatening to kill an Evergreen School District administrator after they denied her contact with her child, whom she lacked custody of.

Tifani Marie Curtin, 41, is being held on a $100,000 bond in the county jail following her arrest. She is expected to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on May 12.

Curtin allegedly phoned the Evergreen Junior High School on April 28 and told employees there that she was bringing her child $5, according to court documents. An administrator with the school told her that she was barred from the premises and restricted from seeing the child. Curtin is described as a non-custodial parent in court documents.

"I'm on my way to the school and I'm going to [expletive] kill you," she allegedly replied.

School officials turned the threat over to deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and temporarily put the campus on alert, beginning at about 1:05 p.m. That means district staff kept students inside and limited movement between classrooms, said Superintendent Laurie Barron. Classroom instruction continued, she said.

The building's exterior doors remain locked throughout the day.

In an email sent to parents that day, Barron wrote that officials lifted the alert about 3 p.m., but kept a heightened law enforcement presence on campus.

"We understand situations such as this one are concerning to staff, students, parents, guardians and the community," Barron wrote. "We will follow up with students and staff as appropriate about this situation to ensure any of their questions or concerns are answered."

Deputies, meanwhile, tracked Curtin down in a local hospital. She was arrested after being discharged, court documents said.

Intimidation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $10,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missing inmate and corrections officer had ‘special relationship,’ sheriff says

    The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared nearly a week ago had a "special relationship" that included regular correspondence and

  • Lawmakers in 19 states want legal refuge for trans youth

    Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. The coordinated effort being announced Tuesday by the LGBTQ Victory Institute and other advocates comes in response to recent actions taken in conservative states. In Texas, for example, Gov. Gregg Abbott has directed state agencies to consider placing transgender children in foster care, though a judge has temporarily blocked such investigations.

  • Eye Opener: Reaction over potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

    Strong reaction across the country over the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Also, the European Union proposes a complete ban on Russian oil. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • Rural superintendents lament: 'We went from being heroes to villains'

    Teachers in Pennsylvania and around the world adapted to handle the pandemic. AP Photo/Matt RourkeWhen the pandemic first closed schools in March 2020, it was an emergency response that upended the typical priorities of public education. Schools suddenly needed to distribute laptops and tablets, set up Wi-Fi hot spots, check on families and distribute food previously served in cafeterias – all while continuing to teach children. Even before the pandemic, rural schools had less funding, older tec

  • Right-wing 'groomer' attacks target suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth

    The term "grooming" has recently emerged as a popular buzzword on the political right, where it’s been wrongly conflated with discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity.

  • North Fort Myers woman faces animal cruelty charges; Sheriff: her dog was sick, eating rocks

    Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the dog was so starved it ate rocks.

  • Pregnant Sophie Turner Looks Gorgeous at the Met Gala with Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their second child together, hit the 2022 Met Gala looking all kinds of glam. Check out all the pics!

  • Portia De Rossi Feared She'd 'Killed' 99-Year-Old Grandmother After Coming Out As Gay

    The "Arrested Development" star says she expected the worst when speaking to her grandmother about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for the first time.

  • Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide His Bizarre, Fruity Testimony

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a transcript leaked last week of former President Donald Trump decrying “very dangerous” fruits he feared protesters might throw at him, Trump’s legal team sprang into action.New emails show that Trump’s lawyers were so bothered by the deposition becoming public that they actually tried to un-make it public.Even after The Daily Beast published a story about Trump expressing bizarre concerns about people hurling “pineapples, tomatoe

  • Teen charged with raping Long Island woman in front of her daughter

    In a shocking and disturbing attack, a 14-year-old has been charged with raping a mother from Long Island while her 4-year-old daughter was in the home.

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • A Merced man was digging a shelter in the side of a creek. Police say he’s now in trouble

    Police said it also looks like he was using the dirt to try and build a bridge.

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • Couple viciously attacks woman at Deep Ellum bar, video shows

    The victim says this is not what you classify as a traditional bar fight. She says she was viciously attacked by a woman and a man. Now, she wants them arrested. Surveillance footage from inside the bar highlights the area of the attack.

  • Woman shot teen in the face during road rage incident, then went to get nails done, judge says

    “That makes me think she had no remorse.”

  • Security footage captures Alabama prison break

    STORY: Security footage shows the moment when assistant corrections director Vicky White escorted Casey White, a murder suspect, out of a detention center in Alabama last Friday (April 29).The footage, provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, captured the last time both fugitives, considered armed and dangerous, were seen.The U.S. Marshals Service was treating the manhunt for the pair, who are not related, as one of its top investigations.Casey White, charged with capital murder in a September 2020 stabbing death and already serving time for a 2015 crime spree including home invasion and carjacking, was last seen on Friday leaving the jail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, about 65 miles west of Huntsville.At the time, he was handcuffed and shackled in the custody of Vicky White, who was supposedly transporting him by patrol car from the detention center to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.Authorities realized the two had gone missing after the patrol car was found left in a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff said investigators have since received tips that the inmate and officer switched to another car.The sheriff held out the possibility that Vicky White helped free the inmate under duress, but since then investigators have confirmed information from inmates that both fugitives had “a special relationship.”

  • Remains Of Ex-NFL Player’s Girlfriend, Who Was Missing For Year, Positively Identified

    Human remains found in Texas late last year have been positively identified as belonging to the missing girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware Jr. The remains, which were discovered outside Houston in December, were positively identified as Taylor Pomaski’s over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday. An official cause or manner of death hasn’t bee

  • Orange County massage therapist arrested for sexual battery after patient records session

    A massage therapist inside an office meant to treat and heal turned one woman into a victim, investigators said.

  • Authorities issue warrant for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmate: What we know

    The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on escaped inmate Casey Cole White and corrections officer Vicky White.

  • In a ‘sundown town’ in Texas, white vigilantes forced Black residents to leave home

    The sign’s first word was a racist slur. It was moved to the middle of Main Street.