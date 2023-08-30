Parent arrested at CCSD high school after bringing gun onto campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A parent was arrested at a Las Vegas high school after they brought a gun onto the campus, according to a statement from the school.

In a statement sent to parents, Desert Pines Principal Isaac Stein said that the parent was arrested Wednesday morning on campus for possession of a firearm.

The statement also said that no threats were made against students or staff.

Principal Stein said that is incident “serves as a reminder that under Nevada law weapons of any kind are not allowed on school campuses, even with concealed weapons permits.”

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. They can also call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

