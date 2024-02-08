Parent arrested at school ignored conference, tried to eat lunch with son, California district says

A parent of a charter school student in the California Area School District was arrested on campus on Wednesday morning.

The parent showed up at the school for a scheduled parent-teacher conference at 10:45 a.m., the district said, but blatantly disregarded directions to the conference room.

The parent then allegedly walked to the cafeteria “to have lunch” with their son.

According to the district, further directives from the principal and school police officer were challenged.

The parent was escorted out of the building and arrested.

A release posted on Facebook said the parent will be issued a “no trespass” order on behalf of the district.

