Parent assaulted school resource officer, then drove away, North Carolina cops say

A woman accused of assaulting a school resource officer in North Carolina was arrested, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m. on March 8, a parent arrived on the campus of Philo-Hill Magnet Academy in Winston-Salem, a Facebook post from the Forsythe County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman then became involved in an altercation with a school resource officer, the post said.

The incident was “witnessed by school staff members and students,” but no staff or students were hurt, the sheriff’s office said. The parent then left the school in a white Nissan Maxima, and a deputy who was nearby began to look for the vehicle.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the woman wouldn’t pull over, leading to a pursuit, the sheriff’s office said. She was eventually pulled over in Winston-Salem and taken into custody.

The 31-year-old woman was charged with several misdemeanors, including assault on a government official, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, using speed to elude police, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, the post said.

Her bail was set at $7,500, the sheriff’s office said.

Philo-Hill Magnet Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Boy, 14, charged with slipping belt around Pierce County teacher’s neck and pulling, records show

Former Kearney High School teacher pleads guilty to harassment in sexual misconduct case

Worker out on bond after Golden Corral attack assaults man with hammer, SC officials say