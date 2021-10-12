Parent charged with assaulting assistant principal at Jackson Middle School

Oct. 12—A Jackson man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 7, in connection to the assault of the assistant principal at Jackson Middle School.

Samuel Robert Soper, 45, is charged with one count of non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools and one count of third-degree assault and battery.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jackson police responded to a disturbance at the middle school. .

The victim stated the school contacted the parent of a student and requested they pick up the child as a result of COVID-19 exposure, according to an incident report obtained from the Jackson Police Department on Oct. 11.

Police were told the suspect threatened to injure the victim, "head butted the victim" and then left the scene, according to the report.

"Officers observed recording to the disturbance/assault captured on the school surveillance camera system," said police.