A parent charged, six students cited after Norland Middle School fights, police say

Two separate fights broke out at Norland Middle School as students were leaving school Wednesday afternoon, causing a large commotion and leading to the arrest of a parent.

The brawls, which only involved about a half dozen students, drew large crowds as kids who were leaving the campus at 1235 NW 192nd Terr., stayed to watch the incidents.

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said there were no serious injuries, though Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called. No weapons were recovered.

In the end, Lopez said six students were issued civil citations, which allows them to partake in a diversion program that if completed would result in no charges.

The adult, one of the students’ parents, wasn’t initially named and is now facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The parent was also issued a promise to appear in court order, instead of being taken into custody.