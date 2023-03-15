Parent charged in Windsor Locks bomb threat

Mar. 15—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police charged a local man Tuesday who they say is responsible for calling in bomb threats against two schools on Feb. 17.

Dahari Martin, 26, was charged with two counts each of an act of terrorism, first-degree falsely reporting an incident, first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. He is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on March 28.

Police said they identified Martin as a suspect because of a disturbance he caused at North Street Elementary School the morning the threats were made.

The first bomb threat was called in to North Street around 10:45 a.m., and a second was called in to South Street Elementary School at 11:23 a.m., police said.

The threats caused both schools to be evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day.

Using data obtained from Martin's cellphone, interviews, and other law enforcement sources, detectives were able to determine that Martin was responsible for making the threats, police said.

Martin turned himself in when he heard there were warrants for his arrest.

