Parent company of Rochester radio station files for bankruptcy. Will that impact 98PXY?

Radio giant Audacy, which owns Rochester radio station 98PXY, announced its plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend.

The company, which owns more than 200 stations across the U.S., announced in a news release Sunday it agreed to a prepackaged restructuring support agreement (RSA) with a supermajority of its debt-holders that will allow it to reduce its debt. The company says the plan would reduce its debt by 80% from around $1.9 billion to about $350 million.

Under this agreement, debtholders will receive equity in the reorganized company.

"The restructuring will enable Audacy to continue its digital transformation and capitalize on its position as a scaled, leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company differentiated by its exclusive, premium audio content," the press release said.

The company began prepackaged Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Jan. 7.

What this means for 98PXY

The Rochester radio station should not be affected.

Audacy said the restructuring would not impact advertisers, partners and employees and the company's leadership team is expected to remain the same.

"Subject to the Court’s approval, the (debtor-in-possession) financing and the Company’s cash from operations and available reserves is expected to enable Audacy to fulfill commitments to employees, advertisers, partners and vendors," according to Sunday's press release.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Audacy about how 98PXY will be affected.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Audacy files for bankruptcy. What it means for 98PXY in Rochester NY