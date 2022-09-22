Parent follows bus and waves gun at middle school students, per JCPS

Parents and families at one Jefferson County middle school were sent an alarming email Thursday after a parent followed a bus full of students and waved a gun at it, according to the school's principal.

On Thursday morning, a parent walked up to a group of Noe Middle School students who were at a bus stop and asked the students several questions, Principal Jennifer Cave wrote in an email.

"When the bus arrived, the students boarded, and the parent got into a car, followed the bus, and waved a gun at the bus," the email continued.

Noe Middle is located in Old Louisville near Manual High's campus.

The JCPS Police Department is "investigating the actions of the adult," Cove wrote, adding that mental health providers were available to students to talk about the incident.

This is at least the second time an adult has threatened JCPS students on a bus recently.

Last month, an adult man boarded a Carver Traditional Elementary bus with a girl and threatened students as they were being taken home.

In a video posted to social media - the man was shown cursing at students and threatening to “flip this whole bus” while accusing at least one child of touching his daughter. At least one child could be heard sobbing during the chaos.

Neither were associated with the school, according to the principal.

