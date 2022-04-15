Parent of Hulbert student complains to Town Council about assault on daughter

Apr. 15—HULBERT — Members of the Hulbert Town Council Board of Trustees, during an April 14 meeting, heard from the parent of a student who was purportedly assaulted while at school.

Darren Staley said his daughter was assaulted with a rock a few weeks ago at Hulbert High School, and asked why no police report was taken. He said the case was submitted to the District Attorney's Office, but that it's been "bounced around."

"Really in the broad scheme of law enforcement, no action has been taken," said Staley.

He asked Hulbert Police Chief Carl Smith when statements were taken, and Smith said it was the day of the incident.

Staley said the school resource officer claimed there was no mention of a rock being used in the assault, and the officer said charges couldn't be pursued, since the victim and the assailant were both juveniles. He told the board he had reached out to Smith and was advised that was correct.

"I'd like to know where in this book it's going to tell me that because two juveniles — one juvenile attacks another — that you can't charge them," said Staley.

Smith said that wasn't what he told Staley, and that the SRO has only been in that position for a month. Smith said the officer is a trained SRO.

Staley asked why no action was taken against the girl who attacked his daughter. Smith said the girl has been suspended.

"The school resource officer helped the attacker, walked her to the bathroom so she could wash the blood off her hand, walked her to the office, let her go on home. She never went in cuffs and there was never any type of example made of her as an assailant," he said.

Smith advised the case was submitted to the DA's office; however, the victim is Native, while the assailant is non-Native. He said the DA and the Office of Juvenile Affairs "won't touch" the case due to the McGirt v. State of Oklahoma ruling.

"The tribe can't do it because they can't charge a white person, so we went federal with it and they wanted to look at it," said Smith.

Mayor and Fire Chief Kenneth Fore Jr. said the situation is no different than an adult hitting another adult with a rock, and the high school-aged girl knew better. He asked if the attorney general was ever contacted, and Smith said he was.

"The state can't do nothing with it. We've talked to a federal AG assistant and they won't touch it," said Smith.

Smith said he was told if the victim had received stitches, they'd take the. He said he called the assistant back to get his name, but the man refused to give it.

"That's very interesting; he's a public servant and he had to give you the name," said Fore. "I want this guy's name, however you've got to get it."

Smith said he's spoken with the school and advised that those who are fighting will be charged through HPD.

Staley said his daughter never received medical attention.

"Anytime any kind of altercation like that [happens] at the school, I want EMS called. I want a medical report showing that EMS showed up, evaluated and went from there," said Fore.

In other business, Smith reported the HPD logged 11 county calls, three arrests, and seven vehicle impoundments. Out of 182 total contacts, 24 citations were issued.

The board gave authority to extend the school zone, should there be no requirement to amend the ordinance. Smith said students are now out and about more during school hours, and officials would like to extend the zone between Sixth Street and Lake Region Road.

The official asked that the school zone lights stay on while school is in session.

What's next

The meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is May 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.