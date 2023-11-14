Parent in northern York County charged with boarding school bus and cursing: police

A parent in the West Shore School District boarded a school bus, cursed and refused to leave until she got the name of a student, Newberry Township Police allege.

Jazmine E. Holness, 33, of the first block of Fielding Way in Newberry Township has been charged with unauthorized school bus entry and disorderly conduct − engaging in fighting, threatening, etc.

In late August, police received five phone calls from parents about an disturbance on the bus, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The children told them that a woman had boarded the bus, swore at youths and threatened to "beat their (expletive)."

Police contacted the director of safety and student attendance at the West Shore School District and conducted interviews with students and school officials over a two-day period. Video surveillance from the bus confirmed it was Holness, the affidavit states.

The bus driver reported there was a disturbance on the bus, police allege, and Holness entered the bus and yelled profanity at the students.

"The school bus driver had to park the bus, go to the back of the bus, and escort Ms. Holness off the bus," the affidavit states.

Police allege that Holness refused to leave until she got the name of a student involved in the disturbance.

Police interviewed Holness on Aug. 31 and allege that she admitted to entering the bus without permission and using profanity with the children. She, however, denied making any threats, the affidavit states.

Her attorney, Joshua E. Neiderhiser, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Newly elected Northeastern board member pleaded guilty after boarding school bus

Holness is the second person to be cited this year with boarding a school bus without permission.

Michael Eriksen, who recently won election to the Northeastern School board, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct earlier this year for boarding a school bus without permission in March. He paid $308.25 for the fine and costs, according to court records.

During the race, Eriksen's opponent, incumbent Tyler Kramlick, released a video that he obtained through a Right to Know Law request that showed several people on the bus. One person yelled: "Do we have a (expletive) problem?" It wasn't clear if it was Eriksen.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Parent in northern York County charged with boarding school bus, cursing: police