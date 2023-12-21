Parent ‘seriously injures’ bus driver after child wasn’t picked up for school, cops say

Ohio police are investigating after a school bus driver was assaulted by a parent, news outlets reported.

Police in Dayton were called to a charter school on Dec. 19 for reports of a fight, WKEF reported. When they got there, they found the 45-year-old bus driver had been assaulted.

“The victim, who is a school bus driver, was assaulted by a parent of a student who accused the victim of purposefully leaving her child at the bus stop,” a statement from Dayton Police said, according to WKEF.

Police said the parent got on the bus and attacked the driver as children were getting off the bus to go to school, WDTN reported.

“After the students got off the bus, a parent approached the driver, and then proceeded to storm the bus, attacked the driver, the driver was still seated. Didn’t see the attack coming, and unfortunately the driver was grabbed by the head and lifted out of the seat, and the attack began,” Nathan Griffith, with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees, told WDTN.

David Lawrence, interim superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, told WHIO the parent was upset that the driver did not take her child to school. However, he said the bus driver waited at the bus stop for one minute and there were no children, so she closed the door and left.

The driver had “serious injuries,” Lawrence told WHIO. Police said the parent broke the driver’s nose and orbital bone, WDTN reported.

Lawrence told WKEF that the district reviewed footage from the bus route and incident, and say the driver did nothing wrong.

McClatchy News reached out to police and Dayton Public Schools on Dec. 21 for more information but did not immediately hear back.

