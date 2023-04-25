Parent spots handprint on child after day care. Video reveals more abuse, IN cops say

A day care worker in Indiana was arrested after a parent noticed a mark on their child, police said.

When a child came home from the Kiddie Academy Daycare in Fishers, her parent spotted a handprint bruise on her leg, according to an April 25 news release from the Fishers Police Department.

The parent contacted the day care and arranged to meet with the owner, police said.

The pair then watched video footage of the child’s classroom, which revealed the employee — a 23-year-old woman from Noblesville — had inappropriate contact with the child, police said.

In the video, the employee could be seen “shoving the child’s head into a changing table, slamming her down and covering her face with a blanket,” according to WTHR.

The employee, who said she had worked in day care for six years, reportedly told a coworker, “You better not be telling anyone what I am doing in here,” according to the outlet.

“On Wednesday, March 15th, we became aware that an assistant teacher in our Toddler room had been acting in a manner contrary to our core values and commitment to provide safe and healthy environments for all children in our care,” a representative for the day care said in a statement provided to McClatchy News. “Upon learning of the behavior, we notified the appropriate authorities, and the teacher was terminated.”

The employee, Molly C. Taxter, was arrested on April 25 and taken to the Hamilton County Jail, police said.

An attorney for Taxter could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

“Currently detectives have identified multiple victims but believe there could be additional children involved,” police said, adding that a hotline has been set up for parents.

Taxter has been charged with 19 counts of battery, all of which are felonies, police said.

“Our team is dedicated to sound leadership decisions, swiftly addressing concerns, aligning with local licensing bodies and ensuring that the trust of each family is earned and maintained,” the representative for the day care said in the statement. “We will continue to fully cooperate with local authorities during any further investigation of this matter. “

Fishers is a suburb of Indianapolis.

