‘A parent’s worst nightmare’: Lynn man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting his students in Laos

A Lynn man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to sexually exploiting impoverished children he was teaching English to in a foreign country, according to authorities.

56-year-old Michael Sebastian pled guilty to three counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.

Between May 2018 and September 2019, Sebastian used his position of authority to sexually abuse three minors, according to Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Charging documents say Sebastian owned a school in Laos during that time where he taught English to several children, most of whom were living in poverty. He allowed certain students to live with him in his apartment while teaching there.

If students were unable to pay for their living expenses, Sebastian would reportedly make them perform “chores” around the house to earn credit towards their rent payments.

These “chores” involved giving Sebastian massages while he was naked, and required students to touch him inappropriately, according to federal investigators.

He was arrested and charged with these crimes back in July 2020 when he returned to the United States.

“Mr. Sebastian ingratiated himself into a position of trust and then manipulated his relationships to exploit vulnerable minors who sought refuge and education,” Levy said. “His horrific conduct is a parent’s worst nightmare. This case should send a resounding message to Americans in Massachusetts and beyond: predators will be identified, prosecuted, and held accountable.”

Sebastian will be sentenced on March 28, 2024.

The charge of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



