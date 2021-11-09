Parental involvement, mentoring offered as solutions during Jackson youth crime summit

Concerned Jackson residents attend a crime summit at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The summit was hosted by Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Nearly 100 community members, leaders and organizations gathered Monday evening at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church to find solutions to prevent Jackson's youth from turning to a life of crime.

"If you don't take care of your kids, the streets are going to have them," said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he hosted the crime summit because he has heard from worried parents and grandparents who want to keep their children safe.

Recent violent crime committed by teenagers includes the Nov. 2 shooting of a Lyft driver and an armed, attempted carjacking of a Jackson television anchor and her family Halloween night, Stokes said.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes addresses Jackson's crime issues during a crime summit at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Raleigh Ann Winters, who is 8, shared with the crowd the life skills she learned in school, like walking away or thinking before acting, which can help diffuse a situation.

"I think the killing and the crimes in the city should stop," she said from the podium.

Audience members agreed with the young girl, nodding their heads affirmatively and saying, 'yes'. "It's just not right. People deserve a longer life," Raleigh Ann said.

Obie McNair, a physician with Merit Health Central, said the city is different than when he was growing up in the 1960s and 1970s. One thing that has changed is how parents discipline their children, he said.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis speaks about Jackson's crime issues during a crime summit at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The summit was hosted by Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

"We need parental involvement with these young folks," McNair said.

McNair said everyone, including community members, police, judges and elected officials, has a role to play in the fight against crime.

Hinds County Court Judge Carlyn Hicks presides over Youth Court. She said her office is looking for meaningful interventions to make sure young people don't go on to commit more serious crimes.

Police Chief Davis said having a jail in the city would show people that there are consequences for breaking the law.

Raleigh Ann Winters, 8, shares her thoughts on the violence in Jackson during a crime summit at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The summit was hosted by Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

MORE: How a Jackson nonprofit started helping those once incarcerated find jobs

Story continues

"If you give us a jail, we'll make a difference," he said.

Residents had the opportunity to share their own experiences and speak one-on-one with Jackson police officers during the summit.

Stokes also invited organizations like 100 Black Men, Nation of Islam and Mississippi Music Institute to talk about ways they can help young people, which includes mentorships and programs that keep teenagers busy.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson community gathers to find solutions for youth crime