Parental rights issue likely to spur voters in contentious NJ school board races

Call it a dog whistle for Republicans or a political powder keg for Democrats, but the issue of parental rights in K-12 education is driving deep divisions between voters over how much influence parents should have in running public schools.

Republican lawmakers have seized upon a question that right-wing groups — some associated with anti-LGBTQ+ platforms — are highlighting for conservative parents. Should schools be required to inform a parent if their child is transitioning or gay, without the child’s consent?

State law sides with children. It does not require schools to inform parents if a student confides in a teacher about their gender identity or sexual orientation. Transgender students are a protected category under state law.

State Democrats, increasingly alarmed by the debate over whether parental influence should encroach on untouched arenas, from history and English literature curricula to children’s civil rights in schools, are trying to navigate a murky landscape without appearing tone-deaf.

But in the three years since cultural and political resistance to many trends — vaccine and mask mandates, the teaching of advanced African American history in school, and broad discussions of sexuality and race — grew into a full-fledged “parental rights” movement in many states, some of New Jersey’s 580 school districts have joined the fray.

White suburban backlash

New Jersey’s “parental rights” movement began as a mostly white, suburban backlash to the Murphy administration’s COVID policies and changes to sex education standards in 2020. That served as election fodder in 2021.

Today’s hot-button topics, key in upcoming legislative and school board races, are clashes over preserving or abolishing years-old school policies regarding the treatment of gay and trans kids and changes to Chapter 7, a set of state regulations governing fairness in K-12 education.

Policy 5756, which lays out guidelines on gay and transgender students' rights, has been on the manuals of nearly all the state’s 600-odd school districts since a Christie-era law signed in 2017. In May, the Hanover Township school district in Morris County revised that policy, requiring its schools to inform parents if school officials had concerns about student well-being, including expressions of gender identity.

The Division on Civil Rights under state Attorney General Matt Platkin immediately sued to block the district from implementing the policy, on grounds that it violated the state’s Law Against Discrimination. The state then sued three Monmouth County districts that passed similar policies a few weeks later.

The courts granted the state’s request, and all four districts are now blocked from implementing their policies while the lawsuits play out.

Republican lawmakers have embraced the cause for this and other “parental rights” issues. Most vocal among them are Sens. Ed Durr of Gloucester, Kristin Corrado of Passaic, Anthony Bucco of Morris, Joe Pennacchio of Essex, Holly Schepisi of Bergen, Steve Oroho of Sussex and Mike Testa of Cumberland.

One GOP-sponsored bill that failed to pass in June would have given parents the right to opt their child out of any curriculum. State law permits opt-outs only for sex education lessons.

Democrats respond

Democrats, suddenly beleaguered by the parental rights movement, have struggled to find a footing on the issue. But that’s changing.

“Protecting children and giving parents a voice are not mutually exclusive,” four South Jersey Democrats said in a statement issued in September.

“The ongoing politicization of health education standards here in our state by certain groups have sowed the seeds of divisiveness … and courtroom battles will not resolve the larger issue,” said Fred Madden of Gloucester, Jim Beach of Camden, Troy Singleton of Burlington and Nilsa Cruz-Perez of Camden.

Republicans also criticized the State Board of Education for approving changes to gender terminology used in the K-12 Chapter 7 regulations. The changes, they said, disadvantaged girls who might have to compete against boys identifying as female in high school athletics.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which regulates high school sports, dismissed this claim. It said its rules for how students participate in team sports have not changed since 2009 and won’t change now.

But the furor drew a response from Democrats, who assured parents that New Jersey’s home-rule tradition means parents are still in charge. They even went far enough to deflect some blame to the State Board of Education, noting that it operates without input from lawmakers. The state board is a governor-appointed, volunteer body that meets monthly to approve K-12 policies. Changes to Chapter 7 were discussed for months.

“It is unfortunate that the State Board of Education doesn’t coordinate with policymakers before they take actions that may affect school districts throughout our state. We expected better communication with them,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, said in a recent statement.

“We believe that families should have a voice in what is taught to their children, and as long as we have a say over the matter, they will continue to," the legislative leaders said.

"Though the State Board of Education sets guidelines on curriculum, it is our local communities, through their elected boards of education, that decide on the final lesson plans," Coughlin and Scutari said. "We are proud to have a robust local process, led by families in their districts, as such a critical part of our public education in New Jersey.”

Many voters, both parents and activists swept up in this polarization, say it has dwarfed other pressing issues that schools must deal with: overcrowding, infrastructure repairs, supply chain problems that affect delivery of services, teacher shortages, bus driver shortages, growing mental health problems among teenagers, and the ongoing effect of learning loss from the pandemic on students in mostly low-income districts.

