The Parentinc raises $22M led by East Ventures for its parenting community and D2C brand

Catherine Shu
·2 min read
Roshni Mahtani Cheung, group CEO and founder of The Parentinc
Roshni Mahtani Cheung, group CEO and founder of The Parentinc

Roshni Mahtani Cheung, group CEO and founder of The Parentinc

The Parentinc, a Singapore-based startup that runs a parenting community and direct-to-consumer product line, announced today it has raised $22 million.

The round was led by East Ventures with undisclosed investors and included participation from Central Retail Corporation, a new backer, and returning investor WHG Holdings. Part of the round was venture debt financing from DBS.

The Parentinc, formerly called Tickled Media, is best known for theAsianparent, its parenting community, and also runs Mama’s Choice, which manufactures and sells halal pregnancy, nursing and baby care products. TechCrunch last covered the company in 2019 when it raised its Series C.

Along with its headquarters in Singapore, the company also has offices in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai. The company originated as a blog by founder and CEO Roshni Mahtani Cheung.

“It all started because there wasn’t ample parenting information that Asian parents can relate to. Questions like, ‘Is it safe to feed a three year old durian?’ just weren’t covered in books and websites,” Mahtani Cheung told TechCrunch.

The funding news comes a few weeks after The Parentinc said that it had added LINE Southeast Asia as a shareholder. Other strategic investors in the company include JD.com and SCB 10X, which has helped build Mama’s Choice presence in Indonesia and Thailand.

The new capital will be used to expand theAsianparent and Mama’s Choice into three new markets before the end of 2022, including Vietnam and a U.S. launch by the end of this year.

In a prepared statement, East Ventures co-founder and managing partner Willson Cuaca said, “We are impressed by The Parentinc’s incredible growth and successful transition from blog to becoming the unparalleled market leader across Southeast Asia in the parenting content, community and commerce space.”

Talkspace-owned Lasting launches new ‘Parenting Guide’ app, its latest self-guided advice service

Mixing the personal with the professional in startup fundraising

Recommended Stories

  • From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera's big fall

    His picture is still on the wall of champions in the press building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. As the Masters unfolds this week, Angel Cabrera sits in an Argentine prison. “A lot of kids grow up without a role model and make some bad decisions, their anger within them takes over,” said Charlie Epps, a Houston golf pro who has a father-son relationship with Cabrera.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Investing in cannabis stocks can seem riskier than it really is. After all, support for the legalization of marijuana is at an all-time high, with more than 90% of Americans believing that cannabis should be legal for either medicinal or recreational use, according to a Pew Research survey last year. Three marijuana stocks that are among the best to buy and hold right now are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • Another Recession Indicator Just Flashed Red

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average slipped into bear market territory. That can mean bad news for the U.S. economy and the U.S. stock market.

  • Will Roblox Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) made a red-hot debut on the stock market in March 2021 via a direct listing. Roblox stock has been on a wild roller-coaster ride since then. The company hit a market cap of nearly $80 billion in November 2021 following an outstanding set of results and investors' excitement about Roblox's metaverse prospects.

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • I Wouldn't Go 'All In' on Tilray, But Here's How I'd Trade It

    Tuesday morning, after the stock spiked in late March and then suffered five consecutive "down" days, Tilray Brands released the firm's fiscal third quarter financial results. Tilray posted GAAP EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $151.87M. A year ago, Tilray posted a GAAP EPS loss of $1.03 per share.