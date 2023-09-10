Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges

A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice on YouTube made her initial court appearance on charges that she and the owner of a relationship counseling business abused and starved her children. Court officials say the proceedings were delayed by about 45 minutes due to technical difficulties after more than 1,300 people sought to log in to the virtual hearing. Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt are charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. Judge Eric Gentry ordered them to continue to be held without bail. Their attorneys said they would be seeking bail hearings. The women were arrested after Franke's 12-year-old son escaped.

