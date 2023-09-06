Parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke facing six counts of child abuse

Ruby Franke, a mother-of-six who is well-known for doling out parenting advice on her YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” has been hit with six counts of child abuse, according to a spokesman for the attorney’s office in Washington County.

The social media star was arrested on August 30 alongside business and podcasting partner Jodi Hildebrandt, after Franke’s 12-year-old son managed to escape their home in Ivins and flee to neighbor’s for help, according to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC News. The boy, in addition to being severely emaciated, had open wounds and duct tape on his wrists and ankles, police said.

Franke’s 10-year-old daughter, who was subsequently rescued by law enforcement from Hildebrandt’s home, was also malnourished, according to the affidavit.

“The juvenile was asking for food and water,” police said at the time. “The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital.”

Franke’s other four children were taken into the care of Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services.

Hildebrandt is also facing six counts of child abuse, according to NBC News. If convicted, both suspects could spend up to 15 years in prison and face a fine of up to $10,000.

Franke first shot to internet stardom in 2015 through the “8 Passengers” YouTube channel, filled with clips and videos starring her, her husband and their six children. It boasted nearly 2.3 million subscribers before it was scrubbed from the internet earlier this year.

Franke’s husband, Kevin, has not been charged.