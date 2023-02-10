Parents and 12-year-old son found fatally shot in Massachusetts home, police say

A man fatally shot his wife and their 12-year-old son inside the family's Massachusetts home Thursday morning before turning the gun on himself in an apparent case of domestic violence, authorities said.

Officers responded to the residence on Porter Road minutes after getting a 911 call from someone inside the home around 3:20 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe told reporters, without identifying the caller.

They breached two doors to enter the residence, where they discovered the bodies of three people. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker identified the victims as Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife, Linda, 55, and their son, Sebastian.

"The incident appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence and murder-suicide. Andrew Robinson died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the DA said in a statement.

Sebastian was a sixth grader at Saint John’s Preparatory School in Danvers. The school canceled classes Thursday after learning of his death, Tucker said. A notice was posted on the school's website.

The DA said there is no danger to the public, adding “this entire situation was contained within the address here.”

The home, a 5,869-square-foot Colonial built in 2002, is currently assessed at $1.87 million, according to Andover property records.

Tucker urged anyone dealing with depression or other mental health issues to seek help.

“Services are out there,” he said. “Our office is certainly a community resource for anybody that is having any difficulties at all.”

The deaths in Andover come on the heels of two other high-profile cases in Massachusetts.

A woman allegedly strangled three of her children before she jumped out a window in an attempted suicide at their suburban Boston home on Jan. 24.

The woman, Lindsay Clancy, is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of suffocation or strangulation. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf Tuesday.

A 47-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested in the mysterious New Year’s Day disappearance of his wife from Cohasset, a wealthy Boston suburb.

Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said the man, Brian Walshe, made an internet search Dec. 27 for “what’s the best state to divorce for a man” — and that “rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body.”

Brian Walshe has been charged in her death and has pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com