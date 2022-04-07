Parents of 25-year-old CherryVale Mall shooting victim searching for answers

Marcus McLin

ROCKFORD — The parents of CherryVale Mall shooting victim Marcus McLin are struggling to make sense of their son's death.

McLin, 25, was gunned down Saturday in a mall parking lot.

McLin's stepfather, Rick Taylor, said the family still does not have a clear picture of the events that led up to McLin's death.

"From my understanding, they said there was an incident inside the mall, and when he (McLin) came outside the guy was waiting for him," Taylor said.

That guy, police said, is 25-year-old Elijah Lucena, who remains at large and is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Taylor spoke briefly Wednesday inside his southeast side home about his stepson. He said the family arrived in Rockford in 2003 from Chicago.

He said McLin, 25, grew up in Rockford, attended Jefferson High School and was the father of a 2-year-old son, Marcus McLin Jr.

At the time of his death, McLin was living in Belvidere, Taylor said. He was co-parenting with the child's mother who lives elsewhere.

Marcus McLin, 25, with his 2-year-old son, Marcus McLin Jr.

It was not clear what McLin did for a living, but his mother, Tami Taylor said, "He didn't want to be an employee. He wanted to be an employer, an entrepreneur."

When McLin wasn't working, Taylor said her son enjoyed playing basketball and video games and said a week didn't go by that she did not see him.

The Winnebago County Coroner's office released McLin's name as the victim of the shooting Monday night.

As of Wednesday, Rick Taylor said he and his family have yet to view the body.

The coroner's office said the body has been released to a local funeral home.

"We still haven't seen him," Taylor said. "It's him though. ... I went and got his car Monday."

Winnebago County court records show McLin and Lucena both have histories involving weapon offenses.

"I don't know if he was in a gang," Rick Taylor said, "but I do know he was hanging out with the wrong crowd. He and I had words."

Still, Tami Taylor, said McLin was a good son and an even better father.

"He was putting his all into his son," she said. "He was an excellent father."

Police said Lucena is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information involving his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

