Parents of 3-month-old who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg arrested

The parents of a 3 three-month-old child who died under “suspicious circumstances” have been arrested.

31-year-old James May and 23-year-old Shannon McKnight were arrested on Wayne Street in Canton Township at around 10:20 a.m.

Authorities said officers found the couple in the rafters of an attic.

Police said they have had warrants issued for the couple since Aug. 13 after police were called for reports of a 3-month-old baby not breathing in Canonsburg.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. A one-year-old child who also lived in the house allegedly had cocaine metabolites and fentanyl in their system after they were taken to the Children’s Hospital.

Police said said they found fentanyl and cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia in the house.

The parents were nowhere to be found after they did not show up to a CYS hearing involving their son and allegedly never went to their daughter’s funeral.

