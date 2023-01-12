Parents of 4-year-old Bristol girl who died from child abuse plead not guilty

The parents of a 4-year-old Bristol girl who died after suffering from what investigators called longterm child abuse appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges in connection with her death.

Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, are both charged with manslaughter, risk of injury to a child, intentional cruelty to persons, first-degree unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a child for their alleged roles in the girl’s death, court records show.

They appeared in court in New Britain on Thursday morning and both pleaded not guilty before Judge Maureen M. Keegan.

The couple’s 4-year-old daughter, who has not been identified in police or court records, died in June after being rushed to Bristol Hospital with what doctor described as a severe head injury, records show.

Her parents told doctors and police that the girl had fallen at Norton Park in Plainville, but police found no evidence that the couple had been at the park at the time they said she fell. Doctors and a medical examiner told investigators, who charged the couple in December, that the girl’s injuries were consistent with sustained abuse over a long period of time, records show.

When she arrived at the hospital, the girl had five to six different head injuries, deep ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, bruising all over her body, a break near her elbow and appeared malnourished, records show.

She died on June 18, 2022, two days after she was brought to the hospital. Her death was ruled a homicide by child abuse homicide, according to officials.

The state Department of Children and Families said in a statement that they had been involved with the family previously due to reports of maltreatment of the couples’ other children but never received any reports about maltreatment of the child who died. Their case with the family was closed at the time of the girl’s death.

Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, who allegedly told family members and friends different accounts of what happened to his daughter and searched for images of the park where he said his daughter fell before describing the park to police, is also charged with giving a false statement, records show.

Ashley and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus are both scheduled to appear in court next in New Britain on Feb. 14. They are both free from custody on $250,000 bonds, according to court records.