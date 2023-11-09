Parents of 4-year-old who drowned charged with involuntary manslaughter, drugs found

Two parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of their 4-year-old son who drowned in a pond near where the family lived, according to court records.

A sworn affidavit states that the father was likely under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the death, and the drug was found in the family’s home along with a rolled-up dollar bill and marijuana.

Kash Waylen Hodges lived with his mother, Taychianna Figueroa, and father, Gabriel Waylen Hodges, in the back of a pet grooming salon in the Oakwood Commons Shopping Center in Gainesville. On March 2, Figueroa left her son and Gabriel asleep in the salon to go get food, leaving the door unlocked. Waylen Hodges wandered out about 25 minutes later, running and falling into a retention pond outside, surveillance footage shows.

His body was found nearly an hour later by the owner of the Glass Factory, a business in the same plaza. Waylen Hodges was taken to Shands Pediatric Hospital but never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead.

More: County approves study on 4,000-acre 'Lee property,' will move to plan development

Investigators reported that on the night of the drowning, Gabriel appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He had slow speech and glassy eyes in an interview with investigators where he admitted to being addicted to depressant drugs. Blood and urine drug tests results showed he tested positive for methamphetamines.

Celeste Gomez, the owner of the salon the family stayed at, previously defended the family, WCJB reported. She initially believed the plaza should have had a fence around the pond. Now, she told the TV station, she wishes she could take it back, calling it “unbelievable” that the parents had drugs in her business.

The affidavit states explicitly that the negligence of Figueroa and Gabriel led to the death of their son.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Parents charged with manslaughter following drowning of 4-year-old son