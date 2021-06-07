Parents of 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta sue city

Parents of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Atlanta filed a lawsuit against the city Monday hoping to get justice. Secoriea Turner died near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer weeks earlier. (June 7)

Video Transcript

MAWULI DAVIS: And we are here today to announce the filing of a lawsuit on behalf of the family of Secoriea Turner.

CHARMAINE TURNER: Her life is priceless. We're forced to live through this day by day. We deserve justice. Someone needs to be held accountable.

SHEAN WILLIAMS: So the first tragedy is that we lost an eight-year-old girl. The second tragedy is it was preventable. And what we've learned in our discovery from the beginning of this case is that there was opportunity after opportunity and notice after notice, not only from the Wendy's owners and operators, but from the city, the mayor, city council, and the police department to do something about this. And they failed to do that.