Parents plead not guilty to abandoning daughter. Records show they legally changed her age

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Parents at the center of a case that has drawn international attention had their first court appearance Friday on neglect charges involving their daughter.

Inside the Tippecanoe County Courthouse, an automatic plea of not guilty was entered for Kristine and Michael Barnett who divorced in 2014. Each faces two counts of neglect of a dependent for allegedly abandoning their minor adopted daughter in Lafayette in 2013 before moving the rest of the family to Canada.

Kristine Barnett shook her head no as Tippecanoe County Magistrate Dan Moore read the charges against her. When asked whether she understood the charges, she said she did.

The couple's trial date is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2020.

As per the condition of their bond, the Barnetts may not leave Indiana without permission from authorities, and they may not consume alcohol or use drugs.

Before she arrived at the courthouse, Kristine Barnett called police to request an escort. Officers met her at a restaurant and followed her to the county parking garage.

From there, sheriff's deputies escorted Barnett to the courthouse for her hearing.

Kristine Barnett leaves court after an initial hearing Sept. 27 in which a plea of not guilty was entered in response to charges that she abandoned her adopted daughter in 2013. More

Michael Barnett's attorney, Terrance Kinnard, asked that the prosecutor clarify the state's allegation of neglect.

Jackie Starbuck, deputy prosecutor in Tippecanoe County, responded that the charge can refer to neglecting a person who is a minor or neglecting a person who has mental illnesses.

Outside the courtroom, Kinnard declared his client – and by association, Kristine Barnett – not guilty.

"We're going to be filing motions within the court to get more specificity as to what they believe the nature of the dependency was of this individual. As we've alleged before, this person was not a minor child at no time during the time she was in the care or custody of my client. This was, in fact, some sort of ruse ... perpetrated on my client," Kinnard said.

The girl would have been 10 in September 2013, according to birth records from her native Ukraine.

Prosecutors said two bone scans on her – one in 2010 and another in 2012 – indicated her birth records were accurate, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In June 2012, the Barnetts legally changed their daughter's birth record to indicate she was born in 1989, not 2003, as her Ukrainian records indicated.

Michael and Kristine Barnett rented one of the apartments in this Lafayette, Ind., house for their adopted daughter. Then the rest of the family moved to Canada, so their prodigy son could study at the Perimeter Institute. More

The records have not been changed, and she legally turned 30 this month, according to court records and attorney Michael Troemel, who attempted to change her records back to the original form during a guardianship civil suit in 2016.

The Barnetts said they believed in 2010 that they were adopting an 8-year-old girl.

Kristine Barnett told news outlets the girl actually was a woman with mental health disorders. She claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail that their daughter threatened to harm the family.