Parents accused in death of Vancouver boy waive extradition, will return to Clark County

Jun. 9—The adoptive parents of a 15-year-old Vancouver boy who died from starvation and neglect in November will voluntarily return to Clark County to face charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse.

Felicia Adams-Franks, 52, and Jesse Franks, 56, both signed a waiver of extradition in San Joaquin County, Calif., on Tuesday. They have hearings scheduled for June 22 to "confirm transportation."

In the meantime, they are being held without bail, court records show, on their out-of-state fugitive from justice warrants issued by Clark County.

Arrest warrants were issued May 28, but their whereabouts were unknown at the time. They were subsequently located in Stockton, Calif., where they were arrested Friday.

The Vancouver Police Department had been investigating the circumstances of Karreon Frank's death since early December.

On Nov. 27, the couple took their son to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where he was pronounced dead 14 minutes later. The autopsy report found Karreon weighed 61 pounds and showed abnormal bone and hair growth, as well as lesions, likely caused by starvation, according to court records. A family member allegedly told investigators that Adams-Franks routinely withheld food from her children as punishment.