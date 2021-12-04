Parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley found in Detroit after manhunt

The fugitive parents of Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting four classmates inside his Michigan high school, were taken into custody early Saturday morning, after they were discovered in “distress” in the basement of a commercial building in Detroit, police said.

Authorities had been searching for Jennifer and James Crumbley most of the day Friday when a citizen called in a tip about the couples’ vehicles. It drew officers to a building in Bellevue, which is home to several businesses.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said they found the car around 11:15 p.m., and then the Crumbleys about two hours later around 1:15 a.m.

“The owner of the building arrived and saw the car in the back parking lot, knew it didn’t belong there, went to investigate,” McCabe told the Free Press.

Earlier Friday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that the parents would each be charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting this week at Oxford High School. Their son, Ethan is accused of unleashing gunfire inside the school’s hallways Tuesday afternoon, fatally striking four classmates and wounding seven other people, including a teacher.

Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were the victims.

Ethan meanwhile has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes — including murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death.