Parents accused of trying to starve 10-year-old to death denied bond

A bond hearing released disturbing new details about a Griffin couple accused of trying to starve their 10-year-old son to death.

Tyler and Krista Schindley have been charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, cruelty to children, false imprisonment and simple battery.

The couple’s son was found emaciated and wandering around their Griffin neighborhood on May 12. The child weighed just 36 pounds when officers responded to the scene, less than an average four-year-old.

On Tuesday, the couple was denied bond.

