Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their Mass. home

Actor Alicia Witt’s parents were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police. Witt had reportedly not heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them.

  • Parents of ‘Dune’ actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

    Alicia Witt, known for her roles on “Dune” and “The Walking Dead,” is grieving the mysterious sudden death of her mother and father.

  • Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

    The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.

  • Well-being check finds actress Alicia Witt's parents deceased in their Worcester home

    The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday night are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.

