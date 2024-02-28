Parents, alumni launch legal battle over La Reina High closure

Parents and alumni of La Reina High and Middle schools are suing its leaders, alleging that the Catholic religious order that founded the school misrepresented and concealed information before the stunning announcement to close.

The class action and individual lawsuit, received by the Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, alleges that the Sisters of Notre Dame's National Ministry Corporation launched their plan to close the all-girls Catholic school in June 2023.

Across 66 pages and eight counts, the suit alleges that the corporation, which oversees the Ohio-based sisters' ministry sites, violated school bylaws, obscured the plan from school staff and families and made little attempt to save La Reina, even as the Thousand Oaks school collected donations and recruited new students.

Laura Koehl, the chief operating officer for the corporation, did not immediately respond to an emailed interview request late Tuesday afternoon.

Tony Guevara, the school's former president, announced La Reina's closure decision in a Jan. 24 email, saying the school was not sustainable amid diminished enrollment and depleted reserves. Guevara resigned Feb. 5.

Save La Reina, a group of alumni and families trying to keep the school open, organized the lawsuit, which was filed as an individual and class action complaint.

Four parents, their children and an alumni donor are named as plaintiffs in the suit, which, among other requests, asks that the court stop the school from closing and award unspecified damages to the the plaintiffs and others represented by the class action.

The sun shines over La Reina High School and Middle School, in Thousand Oaks in January.

Shari Brown, the mother of a current La Reina senior, said in a phone interview that the process behind the school closure appeared "shady." She said she plans to join the class-action suit.

"I want to know whatever it is that they're hiding. I feel like money has been stolen and I want them to pay it back," Brown said. "They have every right to close the school if they want to. I want it to hurt a little for them."

Save La Reina told its supporters about the suit in an email Tuesday evening, saying the corporation and the school's current board have "continued to ignore pleas to engage in dialogue about keeping La Reina open."

On top of the lawsuit, organizers said they are exploring "additional and alternative routes for providing a La Reina education to students for the fall." The group surveyed parents earlier this month on their interest in a "La Reina-inspired campus" if the school does close. Of 145 respondents, 52.4% said they were interested, Save La Reina announced in an email Friday.

This story may be updated.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

