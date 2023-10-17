Parents aren’t being told the awful truth about sex education in schools

When we wave our children off to school in the morning, most parents won’t give a second thought to what they will be learning about that day. We assume that they are being taught a knowledge-based syllabus in maths, English and the rest.

Most parents are relaxed about the curriculum because we trust schools: we trust that lesson content is appropriate and that, should we wish to know precisely what’s being taught, we can look at the textbooks and worksheets our children bring home or ask their class teacher.

But when it comes to Relationships and Sex Education (RSE), this trust is in short supply. Too many examples of shocking RSE materials have come to light, containing graphic and sexualised content that is deeply inappropriate for children.

Campaigners, journalists and MPs have exposed outrageous resources that promote gender identity theory, encourage children to discuss “sexual pleasure” and describe extreme sex acts. The prevalence of these dreadful materials appears to have increased since 2019, when the Department for Education introduced compulsory RSE in schools. A lack of clear guidance opened the door to a Wild West of third-party sex education “providers” – many espousing extreme political views – to sell their content into the classroom.

The fact that these “resources” are being shown to children should be a source of deep unease. But what compounds the scandal is that, in many cases, parents are refused the right to view what their own children will be shown. Despite the Education Secretary writing to all schools reminding them of their duty of transparency, London mother Clare Page recently lost a battle to view her daughter’s sex education resources when a tribunal ruled that the “commercial interests” of the sex education firm outweighed the public interest in seeing the material.

Page has been hugely courageous in waiving her anonymity, but I know many other parents who have also reached the point of despair. Exposing a child to sexualised material and keeping it secret is a violation of parents’ rights and children’s safety. No one is more invested in a child’s welfare than their parents, and anything – or anyone – seeking to detach a child from parental protection without good cause presents a serious safeguarding risk.

That’s why I have presented a Relationships and Sex Education (Transparency) Bill that would give parents the right to view all resources used in the teaching of RSE. This Bill would ensure that any third-party resources purchased by a school are published, so that these taxpayer-funded materials are open to wider public scrutiny.

In his speech to Tory party conference this month, the Prime Minister said: “It shouldn’t be controversial for parents to be able to know what their child is being taught”. The public agrees, with recent polling revealing that 71 per cent of people think parents should have the legal right to see sex education materials.

This Bill has the backing of more than 70 Conservative MPs. With the King’s Speech just weeks away, the Government has a window to introduce it. If the sex education “experts” have nothing to hide, I trust they, too, will welcome this chance to enshrine such an uncontroversial parental right in law.

Miriam Cates is the Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge

