Parents arrested after 3-year-old found dead in nearby pond, Sanford police say

The parents of a 3-year-old boy with autism were arrested over the weekend after the child was found floating in a pond near their apartment shortly after the boy was reported missing, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Lester Ortiz, 39, and Barbara Ruiz, 37, were jailed on an aggravated negligent manslaughter charge Sunday, following an investigation, which reveal they were high on marijuana around the time the child went missing Friday. Officers arrived at The Crosby at Towne Center Apartments on Solstice Loop around 3:14 p.m., after the child was reported having escaped from the home, something he had done “on at least three separate occasions” before twice being found by neighbors, according to an arrest affidavit.

The parents noticed the toddler was missing when they searched the apartment after Ruiz heard a door open and close while she was in the bathroom. The child was found in a nearby pond more than 15 minutes after police arrived and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:12 p.m.

According to the affidavit, police said they noticed both Ortiz and Ruiz smelling of “freshly smoked marijuana” and having bloodshot eyes, noting that both parents have medical marijuana cards. The Florida Department of Children and Families was called to the incident, the affidavit noted, but details of that interaction were redacted.

Ortiz and Ruiz were booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond on Sunday.