Parents arrested after admitting to giving infant daughter cold, allergy medication

A warrant made available this week reveals new details in the investigation of a Lubbock County infant's death in 2021, for which her parents are now charged with manslaughter.

An Idalou coupler remains in jail after they were arrested last week in connection with the July 2021 death of their 2-month-old daughter after they reportedly admitted to giving allergy and cold medication to the colicky infant to help her sleep.

Adam Canales, 30, and Sarah Mills, 21, were booked-in Jan. 27 at the Lubbock County Detention Center on manslaughter charges. Mills was listed as Sarah Canales in the jail roster.

Their charges stem from a July 11, 2021 Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation into the death of their 2-month-old daughter, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 4 p.m. to the 1200 block of Walnut Street in Idalou regarding an infant needing medical attention. Responding deputies found a 2-month-old infant not breathing, according to a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office news release.

Canales told investigators he fed his daughter before swaddling her and putting her to bed in a rocker in their bedroom. However, he said the girl was colicky and continued to cry so he and Mills slept on the couch in their living room, according to an arrest warrant.

Mills told investigators that her daughter was awake most of the night because she was gassy. She said she was asleep from 8 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m. and woke up after Canales put their daughter to bed. Mills said she left the house and returned about 3:30 p.m. She said Canales was still asleep and she left again. She said Canales called her a short time later saying their daughter would not wake up, the warrant states.

Both parents told investigators they only gave their daughter gas drops in the last 48 hours.

However, an autopsy by medical examiners in Tarrant County listed the girl's cause of death as sudden death associated with mixed drug toxicity. A toxicology report indicated that drugs found in the allergy medication Benadryl and the cold medication Tylenol were found in the her blood, according to a probable cause affidavit. Medical examiners noted that the medications, which are classified as depressants, are not supposed to be given to children.

After the autopsy, Canales and Mills were again interviewed by investigators and both reportedly admitted to giving their daughter the medication to help her go to sleep.

Canales reportedly told investigators he gave the girl Benadryl twice that day despite knowing they're not supposed to be given to infants. He said he'd given the medication to his daughter before.

Mills also reportedly admitted to giving her daughter Benadryl in the past for a rash. She said he also gave the girl Tylenol because she would not sleep.

Canales' mother told investigators she had seen the couple on multiple occasions give their children medication to help them sleep.

Canales and Mills remain held at the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Monday. Their bond is set at $100,000.

