Parents arrested on charge of taking their children from relative's home in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Authorities tracked down and arrested two parents Saturday who were accused of taking their children from a relative who had legal custody, then fleeing north with them.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials say Winter Soriano, 27, and Laurence Rodriguez, 28, made off with the children during a supervised visit Friday afternoon to the relative’s home in Lake Worth Beach. A warrant was issued for Soriano’s arrest on a charge of interference with custody, deputies said.

On Saturday, a U.S. Marshals Service task force tracked down the parents and the two children near Tallahassee, according to the sheriff’s office. Both parents were arrested, and the children were recovered safely, the agency said.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday that Soriano faces a charge of interference with custody and Rodriguez was facing traffic charges, but she did not know whether either would face additional charges.

