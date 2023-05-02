Parents arrested after children found unattended

May 1—The parents of three children found unattended Sunday in an unsanitary home without food have been arrested by the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Mike Griffis in a text message said deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 5300 block of Lime for a welfare check of three children shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff and an ECSO report, officers discovered the heater was on inside the home despite it being 100 degrees outside. In addition, the home was unsanitary, filled with flies and there was no food in the fridge or the cabinets.

The deputies reported a 15-year-old boy, a 10-year-old special needs girl and a 1-year-old boy had been at the residence since Friday unsupervised or cared for. The boy told deputies he and his 10-year-old sister hadn't eaten since 5 p.m. Friday, the report stated.

Deputies found the special needs child laying on a soiled loveseat and the boy told deputies he couldn't change the 10-year-old's diaper. Griffis said the special needs child had been wearing the same diaper since Friday.

According to the report, the infant was also found in a soiled diaper and had a bottle with "clumped up sour milk."

"I have reason to believe that the 15-year-old juvenile is not mature enough to care for a special needs child and a 1-year-old," a deputy wrote in their report.

All three children were taken to MCH to be evaluated. The children are now in the custody of CPS.

The father of the 15-year-old and the 10-year-old, Bobby Crew, 36, and the mother of the 1-year-old, Daysha Medrano, 26, arrived at the residence before deputies departed and were arrested. Both were arrested on suspicion of two counts of abandoning a child. Bond was set at $10,000 per charge on each individual.

The investigation continues.