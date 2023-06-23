Parents arrested after doctors find baby has fluid on his brain

Jun. 23—Authorities have placed an injured and malnourished baby with his grandparents and arrested both parents.

Riley Wilson, 20, and Tylun Duncan, 23, admitted to fighting while she held their 2-month-old son, but neither took credit for his injuries, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police had been called to their Lafayette Avenue apartment more than once after domestic disputes in September, and Indiana Child Protective Services became involved.

Lebanon Police Officer Tre Comage was called to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis Sept. 19 after medical tests found the baby had a brain bleed and spinal fluid on his brain, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The baby was "fragile" and malnourished and later found to have a fractured rib and bruised hip, LPD Detective Brian Spencer reported. Doctors said the rib facture was caused by compression of the chest, and the brain bleed on both sides of the baby's brain and fluid build-up on his brain were the "result of non-accidental physical abuse," according to the affidavit.

DCS placed the baby in the care of Duncan's parents, and he gained four pounds in a few weeks after being removed from his parents' care, according to the affidavit.

Wilson, who lives in Franklin now, was charged in March with domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person younger than 14 and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, both level 3 felonies, and neglect of a dependent as a level 5 felony. She was arrested and bonded out of the Boone County Jail in April.

Duncan, who now lives in Greenfield, was charged in March with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, one a level 3 felony and the other a level 5. Wanted on a warrant since then, he was arrested Sunday and remained jailed as of press time Wednesday.